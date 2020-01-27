St. George Lions Club donates $12K to support local breast cancer services thanks to rodeo ‘pink night’

Cropped photo of the St. George Lion's club and Dixie Regional Medical Center Foundation staff, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the St. George Lions club, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Conquering events like steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing, rodeo folks are tough. They’re also tough enough to get together and wear pink, and when they do, it makes a difference in the lives of those fighting breast cancer.

For one night every September at the Dixie Roundup Rodeo, the rodeo’s sponsor, the St. George Lions Club, holds a “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” night where everyone is encouraged to wear pink and show their support for breast cancer awareness.

The night is popular among locals, including the St. George Police Department who turned out this year in style to lend a hand.

Jeff Twitchell, chairman for the Dixie Roundup Rodeo, told St. George News that with the help of the community and their members at the 2019 Dixie Roundup, the Lions club was able to donate $12,000 to the Intermountain Foundation at Dixie Regional Medical Center during a recent ceremony at the St. George facility.

“We are happy to do it for them,” he said.

The tradition of donating “pink night” proceeds to the foundation began in 2007 and was inspired in part by Lions Club members Lisa and John Ames, who have been advocates for breast cancer awareness for many years. One dollar from every ticket sold, with a little extra money kicked-in by the Lions Club, is donated exclusively to breast cancer services at Intermountain like education, transportation and patient expenses for mammograms.

Twitchell said the event is something the club looks forward to each roundup and they are grateful for the continued community support for their rodeo and those that show up every year to the Dixie Sunbowl to participate — especially since it benefits such an important local cause.

“It’s just as important for us to turn around and give that back for our community,” Twitchell said.

The Intermountain Foundation is located at 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George. Donations can be made in person or online. For more information, call 435-251-2480.

