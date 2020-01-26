Snow Canyon cheerleaders win state championship for second-straight year

Snow Canyon cheerleaders compete at the Utah Cheer Club Sport state championships, Taylorsville, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Snow Canyon High School Cheer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon cheerleading squad claimed the state 4A championship Saturday, with the Warriors placing first in five of six categories and taking second in the other.

The annual event, organized by Utah Cheer Club Sport, took place at the Salt Lake Community College campus in Taylorsville.

Snow Canyon head coach Kayshia Roemer said her team, after winning the state championship in five categories last year, decided to set the bar even higher this year by competing in all six available categories.

According to Roemer, the Warriors were the only 4A team to qualify to compete at state in all six events this year, having done so by winning first place in each of the six areas at the Central Region competition held at Timpview High in Provo on Jan. 11.

At the state championships Saturday at SLCC, the Warriors won first place in the following five 4A categories: All-Girl Show Cheer, Sideline/Timeout Dance, Sideline/Timeout Cheer, Freestyle and School Fight Song. The only 4A competition event Snow Canyon did not win was Songleading/Pom, where they were edged by winner Green Canyon High.

Roemer said although the level of competition was especially tough this year.

Region 9 schools from Southern Utah made a strong showing, with Desert Hills, Dixie, Hurricane, Canyon View, and Crimson Cliffs all placing among the top three finishers in one or more categories.

“These girls work so hard year round, prepping and cheering at multiple games and matches each week, making signs, supporting their school and community, in addition to rehearsing six competition routines,” Roemer said. “So, to be able to qualify in all six routines for state and then to place at the top in all of them is quite an accomplishment.”

Roemer also lauded her team’s “amazing” work ethic and noted that three of Snow Canyon’s seniors received academic all-state awards at the competition, namely 4.0 students Jadyn Johnson, Addison Phillips and Aspen Allred.

“These student athletes are role models and we couldn’t be prouder,” added Roemer. “They are truly outstanding representatives of Snow Canyon High School.”

Two other Region 9 cheerleaders also were named to the statewide academic-all state team: Kamri Christensen of Desert Hills and Skylee Mariah Peterson of Canyon View.

Supporting Roemer in her coaching duties this year were assistant coaches Kirsten Hansen, Danielle Johnson, Rob Grim and Elsha Gubler.

Snow Canyon cheerleading team members, listed in alphabetical order by first name, are as follows: Abbie Pemberton (team captain), Abbie Terry, Addi Phillips, Addie Dellamas, Ali Gubler, Alivia Ericksen, Aliyah Allred, Alyvia Hansen, Arionna Hirschi, Ashlyn Chris, Aspen Allred (team captain), Baily McCormick, Brielle Kelsch, Courtney Derrick, Delanei Barnes, Elle Horrocks, Erica Rigby, Gracie Sullivan, Hailey Graf, Haley Bayardo, Isabel Anderson, Jadyn Johnson, Julia Tomlinson, Kallie Ence, Kassadi Beck, Kenzie Robinson, Kortney Christensen, Mia Taylor, Mylie Prestwich, Preslee Gates, Raimee Keetch, Sairee Stafford, Sammy Stratton, Sophie Smith, Sydney Healy and Tatum Hickman.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.