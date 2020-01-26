St. George Jazz Festival announces headliners

Stock image, St. George News

ST GEORGE — On Feb. 1, the 4th annual St. George Jazz Festival will continue its tradition of showcasing world-class performers alongside Southern Utah’s own jazz all-stars. Tenor saxophonist Bob Reynolds of Snarky Puppy and esteemed trumpet player Chuck Findley will join St. George’s Rebel Jazz Band for the concert event at Dixie State University’s Cox Auditorium. Tickets are available online.

In addition to its showcase concert, the festival will offer educational opportunities for the jazz students of Southern Utah and surrounding areas. Reynolds, Findley and local pros will hold educational clinics to offer guidance for developing jazz musicians. Middle school and high school jazz ensembles will perform for a panel of experts who will select one exceptional group to open Saturday night’s performance. Student performances and some clinics will be open to the public.

Bob Reynolds is an American jazz saxophonist and Grammy Award-winning member of Snarky Puppy. He’s toured with John Mayer and Larry Carlton and released 9 solo albums, 4 of which made the Top 10 in Billboard’s Jazz Charts. A pioneering educator, Bob has coached thousands of musicians through his innovative online Virtual Studio. He is a D’Addario Woodwinds artist, amateur surfer and popular YouTuber with over 64,000 subscribers. He lives with his wife and kids in Los Angeles.

Charles B. “Chuck” Findley is an American session musician. His technical abilities and versatility are renowned even among other session players, with the celebrated session horn player and arranger Jerry Hey saying “Chuck Findley can play anything.”

Findley’s first professional work was with the Jimmy Dorsey Big Band before joining the Buddy Rich Band on a world tour. In 1989, he joined the Tonight Show band led by Doc Severinsen. He was also a member of the band on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno from 1994 to 2001.

Chuck’s playing can be heard with B.B. King and Steely Dan. He has also played with Nancy Sinatra, Miles Davis, Stanley Turrentine, Toto, Pat Boone, Christopher Cross, Jaco Pastorius, Lee Ritenour, Jackson Browne, George Benson, George Harrison, Elton John, Carole King, Rickie Lee Jones, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Dionne Warwick, Diane Schuur, Tom Waits, Randy Newman, Tina Turner, Al Jarreau, Sarah Vaughan, Narada Michael Walden, Robert Palmer and Herbie Hancock, to name a few.

Tickets for the festival’s showcase concert can be purchased online for $15 general admission or $10 with a valid student ID. For a full schedule of the festival’s events, visit www.stgeorgejazzfest.com.

Event details

What: Fourth annual St. George Jazz Festival.

When: Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1.

Where: Feb. 1 performance will be held at the Cox Auditorium at Dixie State University.

Cost: Tickets for Feb. 1 performance are $15 (general admission) and $10 (student discount) and can be purchased online.

