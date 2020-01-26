Suspect charged for threatening to shoot polygamists, police in Cedar City

Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Cedar City man was charged Friday after he threatened to shoot polygamists and police in a series of posts on social media discovered by police.

Brian Davenport, 44, was charged in 5th District Court in Cedar City with one count of making a threat of terrorism – a second-degree felony – after he was arrested by officers in Cedar City the previous day.

The charge stems from an incident that was set in motion when officers received an anonymous tip stating that Davenport had posted disturbing threats on Facebook, according to charging documents filed with the court.

According to police, Davenport stated in the posts that he “wanted to shoot and kill polygamists at Lin’s Grocery before shooting the first responding officers,” and also posted that he wanted to commit suicide by being shot by the backup officers responding to the store.

Police also say the posts were disturbing enough that Lin’s Marketplace on North Main Street in Cedar City closed early to protect their customers and staff, a move that resulted in a loss of revenue for the business, charging documents indicated.

The suspect was located by police and transported to the Cedar City Police department for an interview that was quickly terminated when Davenport asked for an attorney immediately after police read him his rights. He was then arrested and transported to jail.

According to police, Davenport “is a substantial threat and danger to the community regarding these threats,” and also becomes very emotional when intoxicated, the officer noted in the report.

As such, Davenport remains in the custody of the Iron County Jail without bail.

