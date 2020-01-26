Mercy Air responds to rollover in Littlefield that leaves 2 teens seriously injured

Dodge pickup truck is extensively damaged in rollover that injures two teens on Virgin Acres Boulevard in Littlefield, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two teens were seriously injured, one of which was ejected, during a violent rollover just north of Interstate 15 in the area of Jones Flats in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. MST, officers and emergency personnel responded to Virgin Acres Boulevard less than a mile north of I-15 in Littlefield, Arizona, on a single-vehicle rollover involving a blue Dodge pickup truck.

Mercy Air was also launched due to the seriousness of the crash and the remoteness of the area.

Responders arrived to find both occupants seriously injured, said Paramedic Captain Gates with Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District.

The 19-year-old driver sustained extensive head trauma, Gates said, in addition to serious injuries to her extremities and she was flown by helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The 15-year-old passenger was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected during the rollover and was transported by ground to the same hospital.

The Dodge was found heavily damaged several feet from the roadway and was subsequently towed from the scene.

Speed may have been a possible factor in the crash that is still under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.