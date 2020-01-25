Docutah now at Megaplex Main Street Theaters; festival moves to November

Megaplex Main Street Theaters in St. George, Utah, Jan. 25, 2020 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State University Docutah International Documentary Film Festival announced it has reached an agreement with the Megaplex Main Street Theaters in St. George to screen Docutah monthly films and be the home for the 2020 Docutah Film Festival.

The Docutah Festival is also moving from September to Nov. 2-7, which will allow expansion to six full days of films and time for more special events tied to the film themes.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to use the Main Street Theaters. Our audience will enjoy the highest end projection and sound along with the amenities which come along with this theater experience – great seats and concessions,” Phil Tuckett, executive director of the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, said in a press release. “As Docutah enters its 11th season, we continue to create a global, immersive experience for our audience, which can only be found at a film festival. The power of documentary to expose audiences to ideas and the human condition is unparalleled and at Docutah, we do not shy away from controversial subjects but rather encourage our audience to ask questions and discuss what they have seen.”

Docutah also announced the first four films in its annual monthly series. Each film is presented by the producer, director or subject of the film with a meet and greet before the screening and a Q&A afterward. Tickets may be reserved online with a $10 payment at the door.

Meet and greets start at 6:30 p.m., and film screenings start at 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 — “Dreams of the Black Echo“

The Vietnam war told by veterans from both sides. The updated film has additional footage and interviews, enhancing an already gripping look at this controversial war and the healing process that happens when soldiers can communicate after the conflict.

Hosted by Executive Producer and Vietnam veteran, Dave Hansen and Producer/Director, Phil Tuckett.

Feb. 28 — “Knock Down the House“

At a moment of historic volatility in American politics, four women decide to fight back, setting themselves on a journey that will change their lives and their country forever.

Hosted by former U.S. House candidate, Amy Vilela.

March 27 — “The Fabulous Allan Carr“

The story of the flamboyant Hollywood producer Allan Carr, famous for producing “Grease,” “Can’t Stop the Music,” the musical adaptation of “La Cage Aux Folles” and the notorious 1989 Academy Awards.

“Garishly colorful, packed with stars, legendary parties, and a wide streak of pathos, it’s a singular life story entertainingly recounted.”

Hosted by Executive Producers Derek Esplin and John Boccardo.

April 24 — “Where’s My Roy Cohn“

Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues – from Joseph McCarthy to his final project, Donald J. Trump. It is just as revealing about Trump, whom Cohn mentored.

Hosted by Executive Producers Derek Esplin and John Boccardo.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.