Teen taken to hospital after vehicle hits him in crosswalk

ST. GEORGE — A teen was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Ivins.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. when a 15-year-old was crossing Center Street using a crosswalk at the intersection with Main Street. Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Reed Briggs told St. George News that a westbound vehicle on Main Street estimated to be going between 30-35 mph hit the teen.

“Witnesses said the juvenile flew into the air” when the car hit him, Briggs said.

Though the teen had been crossing at an intersection illuminated by street lights, the driver told police they hadn’t seen him in time.

The teen sustained some road rash, bruising and a laceration, resulting in his being taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, Briggs said.

Upon a follow up with the teen, police learned he had received stitches to the laceration and was otherwise doing fine, Briggs said.

The driver was cited for failing to yield, Briggs said.

