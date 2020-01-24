Man loses home, all his belongings in rollover near Beaver Dam

The driver of a Ford pickup truck and the trailer he was hauling, a toy hauler/RC combo, lost contorl of the vehicle and rolled off the roadway after he noticed the trailer had began the fishtail behind him. The driver survived with just a scratch while the trailer was completely destroyed, Beaver Dam, Arizona, Jan. 24, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man lost control of his truck and trailer and rolled as he was about the get on northbound Interstate 15 from Beaver Dam in Arizona Friday morning.

Personnel with the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District and Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene near milepost 9 by the northbound highway on-ramp from Exit 8 shortly after the incident was reported around 11:35 a.m. MST.

Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt told St. George News the man had been pulling a toy hauler/RV combo that contained all of his possessions. The man, who only received a scratch to his head when his truck rolled onto its side, said he had lost control of his truck soon after he noticed the trailer had begun to fishtail behind him.

“The tail was wagging the dog,” Hunt said.

Before the man could make it onto northbound I-15, his truck went off the road as it rolled onto its side. His trailer came loose and rolled at least once, Hunt said. The toy hauler/RV trailer was obliterated as it rolled and spilled the man’s property across the side of the road.

The man, who told responders he was originally from California, had moved to Las Vegas but had recently lost his home there. This resulted in his buying the toy hauler/RV trailer and putting all he had into it.

While the man survived relatively unscathed and declined to be taken to a nearby hospital, he looked dejected when he peered over the remains of the trailer and its scattered contents, Hunt said.

Still, it’s “pure luck” the man came away from the crash in one piece, he said.

As the crash occurred on the side of the highway, it did not impact highway traffic or involve any other vehicles.

