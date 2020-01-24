Terri Kane, longtime CEO of Dixie Regional Medical Center, ending her 30-year medical career

(Left to right) Terri Kane, then CEO of Dixie Regional Medical Center, Lincoln Nadauld, executive director of the Intermountain Precision Genomics, and one of Nadauld’s sons, sign the beam to be set atop the Intermountain Cancer Center, St. George, Utah, Aug. 24, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Terri Kane, who helped oversee expansion and honors for Dixie Regional Medical Center, is retiring as an executive with Intermountain Healthcare after more than 30 years in the medical field.

Kane, who was CEO of Dixie Regional from 2006-2017, is retiring in February after serving as associate chief operating officer for clinical programs for Dixie Regional’s parent company, Intermountain Healthcare.

“Terri is an accomplished leader who has focused her career on providing care and caring for people,” Rob Allen, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Intermountain Healthcare, said in a statement. “She has effectively led many endeavors that have furthered the work in each community she has served.”

While Kane has moved up the corporate ladder, her influence is still felt on Medical Center Drive.

Under Kane, Dixie Regional expanded its services, making the need to transport patients to better equipped facilities in Las Vegas or Salt Lake City a thing of the past.

DRMC achieved certification as a Level II trauma center in 2017 and also opened specialized heart and cancer care facilities. The hospital’s reach expanded throughout Southern Utah with the addition of Intermountain Life Flight.

The scope of their services expanded further when a $300 million expansion started in 2016 and added four buildings to the campus.

With the expansion came many national honors, including being named among the top regional hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report, as well as being named in Thomson-Reuters’ Top 100 Hospitals and Top 50 Heart Hospitals and Cleverley + Associates’ 100 Top Hospitals.

For her efforts, Kane was named the 2003 Intermountain Healthcare Manager of Distinction.

Kane started her medical career in 1979 as a staff nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and served in that capacity until 1996.

She then moved into the administration offices of what was then Intermountain Health Care as vice president of women and children’s clinical integration until 2001, when she became the new face on the Dixie Regional campus, which was just beginning construction on its new $100 million campus 10 blocks east of the original facility. She was chief operating officer through 2005, moving on to the new, expanded facility when it opened in 2003.

Kane became Dixie Regional Medical Center’s CEO in 2006 and served in the position for the next 11 years. In 2011, she added southwest region vice president of Intermountain to her leadership roles.

While staying based in St. George, Kane moved further up the Intermountain leadership chain to her present position in December 2017. She has remained part of DRMC’s governing board.

Last April, Kane became the first medical executive to be honored with the Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Women in American History award.

“While Terri will be missed, the work she has led will continue to bless the lives of many,” Allen said.

