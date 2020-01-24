Debate over street name provides history lesson for Hurricane Council

Street sign at the corner of Turf Sod Road and Sand Hollow Road in Hurricane, Utah, Jan. 23, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

HURRICANE — An attempt to change a street name became a history lesson in front of the Hurricane City Council during their meeting Thursday night.

Hurricane resident Chris Wyler came forward after noticing what he said was something odd about the name of Turf Sod Road and approached the council to consider a name change.

“I just wanted to get the conversation going,” Wyler said.

However, residents of Turf Sod came forward after Wyler to make the case for the street name staying the same. Among them was Amy Stratton, who said her mother-in-law put in the original application to name the street.

“She put ‘turf’ or ‘sod’ on it (the application), and they just put both words for grass,” Stratton said.

Residents said the name came about after the most devastating flood in recent memory – on Jan. 1, 1989, when the Quail Creek Reservoir dam failed – washed out state Route 9.

Stratton, nearly in tears, evoked her family’s memory for keeping the street as “Turf Sod.”

“Being a Stratton, it’s our last legacy,” she said.

Hurricane Mayor John Bramall then motioned to Wyler if he wanted them to have a vote. Saying he was satisfied after learning the history behind the name, Wyler withdrew the proposal.

In other business, the council approved a rezoning of 35.94 acres near the corner of 3150 South and Sand Hollow Road from residential agricultural to single-family homes.

The council voted 3-0, with council members Kevin Trevort and Nanette Billings absent.

Trevort was able to attend the latter portion of the meeting after other city business, while Bramall said Billings had business to attend to in California.

Councilman Darin Larson said there will be a time to debate over a housing development on the empty land, but this wasn’t the time.

“What we’re dealing with is a zone change, not new houses,” Larson said. “I do like that it will be on the low side of density. It’s a good opportunity to have good managed growth in our area.”

The council also approved 3-0 a limited liquor license for the owners of a planned cafe. The license would be to serve beer and wine at the Rooster Run Cafe, which will be located at 635 W. State St.

Councilman Joseph Prete, while expressing appreciation for the California-based owners being cognizant of community concerns, added that he would have reservations toward anything more than a limited licence across the street from Hurricane High School.

“I would have concerns for a full liquor license,” Prete said.

