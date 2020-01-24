Alice Allen Tait

October 31, 1947 — January 20, 2020

Alice Ann Meyers Tait was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Roundup, Musselshell County Montana, to Walter Meyers and Opal Cartwright Meyers.

Alice passed away at her home in Parowan, Utah on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, after suffering from a cancerous brain tumor. Alice was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, 2019. She and Lane requested permission for him to bring her home and allow Lane to care for her, which he lovingly did, along with the much-appreciated help of Hospice and Home Health, until her passing.

Alice had an older sister, Mary Ann, (deceased), bother Dave (deceased), brother Ron (deceased). She is survived and loved by, her sister Sandra Kiehnau (Sandi) of Fairfield, Montana, her brother Dick Meyers of Tonto Basin, Arizona, and her husband Lane Tait, of Parowan, Utah.

After graduation from Roundup High School, Alice moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she attended College and worked as a bookkeeper for an auto dealership, a carpenter shop and an agent for a land title insurance company. In Great Falls she met and married Vance Allen, now deceased.

Alice moved to Mesa, Arizona to be closer to her aunt whom she loved, and worked as a bookkeeper for a gas and oil distributor. She later moved to St. George, Utah, where she worked for Southern Utah Title Company for many years. She and Lane met in early 1980s at the title company where they both worked, and they were married on Jan. 15, 1997. Alice moved in with her new husband, Lane who owned a home in Veyo, Utah.

Alice was taught the gospel of Jesus Christ by missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her husband, and many friends in Veyo, Utah. She was baptized into the church on May 9, 1999, and she and Lane were sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple on Jan. 15, 2002.

Lane and Alice moved to Parowan, Utah in June 2016, and retired on Dec. 31, 2016. Alice worked at the Parowan Market until she became ill in September of 2019.

Alice was a wonderful, loving, friendly, compassionate woman who touched many lives, and all she came in contact with immediately felt her warmth. Her smile and laughter lit up every room she entered. Alice loved the friends she made, and her sewing time, at her sewing club and her book club. She was a very talented seamstress, quilt maker and designer, and loved to make hand-sewn items for her family. She loved her long rides and camping trips with Lane and her family. Alice had a great love for her and Lane’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice and Lane would like to convey their sincere thanks to her hospice nurse and home health aides, as well as her family and many friends who cared for her in their home prior to her passing. Alice will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in Alice’s honor on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Parowan 5th Ward Chapel.