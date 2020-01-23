Car full of juveniles runs stop sign, causes collision at intersection with fair share of crashes

The aftermath of a passenger car running a stop sign and colliding with a Dodge Ram pickup truck, St. George, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car running a stop sign at the intersection of 700 East and Tabernacle Street resulted in four people going to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., a Dodge Ram pickup was southbound on 700 East through the intersection when it was broadsided by a passenger car occupied by three juveniles, St. George Police Officer David McDaniel said at the scene as both vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks.

The passenger car had been going approximately 30 mph when it “rammed the Ram,” McDaniel said, which caused the pickup to spin around 180 degrees. The passenger car also spun in place before coming to a stop.

The three juveniles, as well as the man driving the Dodge Ram, received minor injuries and were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by private parties.

Due to the incident involving juveniles, McDaniel was unable to go into any additional details regarding traffic citations or any other offenses, if any, related to the crash.

The 700 East-Tabernacle Street intersection tends to see a fair share of crashes. Over the four-plus years he has been a “motor officer” – a motorcycle-bound officer – McDaniel estimated at least 30 crashes have taken place there during that time.

