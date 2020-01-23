Mary Virginia Williamson Jensen

May 8, 1935 — January 17, 2020

Virginia Jensen, 84, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1935, at her home in her grandfather’s big white house on Main Street in Laketown, Utah, the daughter of Francis Carr Williamson and Ramona Weston.

Virginia did all the fun things that country living afforded, except riding the horses, which her grandfather thought too dangerous for little girls. She could walk from her grandfather’s home to the edge of Bear Lake.

After moving to Salt Lake City and after growing up, Virginia graduated from Granite High School. She married Kay Robert Jensen on Feb. 11, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple.

Virginia worked for three organizations in state government: Water & Man, Western States Water Council, and the Utah Division of Water Resources, where she developed the earliest state water conservation programs. She also was a partner in a wedding shop and did catering.

She loved to entertain and was an excellent cook, artist,and writer. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to travel. Her favorite destination was Cannon Beach, Oregon.

She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many leadership positions. She loved to serve others and had a strong testimony and love of Jesus Christ. Virginia will be missed by her family and friends.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Jenni (Bart) Spjute and son, Adam (Hendy), Jensen; sisters: Judy Perez and Patti Wittwer. She leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Jensen, and daughter, Leslie Jensen.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rick’s Creek Chapel, 1475 N. 50 East, Centerville, Utah. Interment will be at a later date in the Tonaquint Gardens, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

For flowers, please contact Flower Patch in Centerville at 1-801-298-8421.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.