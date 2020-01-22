Authorities seek public’s aid in identifying suspects who shot building in Centennial Park

ST. GEORGE — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who shot a commercial building in Centennial Park, Arizona.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office issued Wednesday morning, the incident occurred on Tuesday around midnight.

Two individuals, who appear to be younger males, were seen on security camera footage shooting the building multiple times. One of the rounds shot through the building and hit equipment inside, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

One of the males was wearing a face mask at the time and both were wearing hooded sweaters. Both are facing weapons and criminal damage offenses if apprehended.

The Sheriff’s Office stated there have been multiple similar incidents in the area over the last few months involving buildings being shot at. One notable incident was reported in November and involved El Capitan High School in nearby Colorado City. The school was shot at and hit eight times sometime during the evening or early morning.

This is the first of this sort of incident recently that the Sheriff’s Office is directly handing, said Anita Mortensen, public information officer for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other incidents in the area are being investigated by other agencies, like the Colorado City Marshal’s Office.

A call to the Colorado City Marshal’s Office concerning other possibly related incidents was not returned by the time of this publication.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-002619.

