September 11, 1978 — January 19, 2020

Ryan J. Gillespie, 41, was called home to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 19, 2020. Ryan was born on Sept. 11, 1978, in Cedar City, Utah. He was the third child of seven children born to Jerry and Pamela Gillespie.

Ryan was raised in St. George and Ivins, Utah. He had a sweet, loving and giving spirit. When he was 12 years old, he had his friends over to show them his new baby sister. He started to show them how to properly hold a newborn baby and teach them about what they eat and how they slept all the time.

Ryan would help anyone he came in contact with. He was very smart. He could fix just about anything that needed fixing. He was always working on fixing the tools he and his dad needed for work. He had a few inventions that would help in their construction business. Ryan and his dad were partners in a construction business in St. George for 25 years together. He was a hard worker and had many talents in the construction business.

He married Misty Howard in the St. George Temple and they later divorced.

Ryan loved the outdoors, riding four-wheelers and exploring in the mountains. He and his mom and dad had many four-wheeling adventures over the years.

Ryan loved his family. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and loved his Heavenly Father very much. We will truly miss him and look forward to being with him again someday.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Jerry and Pamela Gillespie; his brothers and sisters: Stephanie (Bryce) Hunt of Ivins, Angela (Greg) Joy of St. George, Crystal (John) Sullivan of Twin Falls, Idaho, Natalie (Cody) Bender of St. George, Tyson Gillespie of Ivins and Rochelle Gillespie of St. George; his nieces and nephews; Uncle, Brian and Aunt Carrie; and Aunt Melanie Read and Aunt Erolynn Ryan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin (Elaine) Read and Joseph (Harriet) Gillispie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Red Cliffs 8th Ward Chapel, 625 E. Center Street, Ivins, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Toquerville Cemetery, Toquerville, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.