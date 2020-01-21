Deputies recover over $3 million in illegal drugs during traffic stop on I-15

Narcotics recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Mohave County, Jan. 20, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies recovered nearly 300 pounds of illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 15 Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan on near milepost 21 on I-15. During the stop the driver, identified as Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, would not make eye contact with deputies and appeared extremely nervous, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office. A St. George Police Department K-9 was called to assist and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located six 1-gallon jugs, weighing a total of 66 pounds, of a liquid substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine; six bricks of a white powdery substance that weighed a total of 13.2 pounds and field-tested positive for cocaine; 2.2 pounds of a substance that field-tested positive for ecstasy; and numerous boxes containing 1,000 packages of candy infused with THC weighing 206 pounds.

The estimated street value of the drugs is around $3,696,720. Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.

Pederson was arrested and charged with dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and transportation of narcotic drugs, all felonies. Pederson was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.