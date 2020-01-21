‘We can relate better’; Caring Companion Services outlines program benefits at Eldercare Network meeting

Written by Kelsey Cooke
January 21, 2020
CEDAR CITY — Linda Peterson of Caring Companion Services offered a short presentation on her business during the recent monthly meeting of the Eldercare Network, a group that shares resources and information regarding the care of the elderly.

Linda Peterson (left) explains the services her business offers to the elderly at a recent Eldercare Network meeting, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St. George News / Cedar City

Caring Companion Services is a nonmedical senior companion care company that provides services to residents of Cedar City, Enoch, Parowan and New Harmony. Peterson offers a free assessment, a specialized care plan, transportation to and from appointments or for running errands, light housekeeping, meal preparation and medication reminders.

Peterson said one of her primary goals is consistency with her clients.

“Consistency in care, to me, is really critical,” she said. “They understand a routine and they’re comfortable with it, and we’re not changing things around all the time. That is really, really important.”

She also said several of the caregivers are older in age, as preferred by clients.

“I’m finding that the elderly crowd would rather work with someone a little older than a little younger,” Peterson said, “because we can relate better and understand their generation better.”

Peterson explained that services can be offered wherever a client resides, and she has partnered with a hair stylist who will visit clients in their homes for haircuts.

“That’s important too, because if you’re not getting up and getting dressed every day, if your hair doesn’t look good, you just feel lousy,” she said. “I think mentally, that’s a really big part of feeling better.”

Peterson said she always wants her clients to feel at home and comfortable and that she started her business because of her own experience with a family member having dementia.

“It’s a job that I adore, I love my people,” she said. “I started it because my father had Alzheimer’s, and I thought, ‘This is crazy; nobody has to go through this alone.’ It’s as important to the family member to have care as it is to the patient.”

For more information on Caring Companion Services, Peterson can be reached at 435-233-6802.

