Ireta Cathleen Jessop

Ireta Cathleen Barlow Johnson Jessop, age 53, passed away Jan. 19, 2020, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 9, 1966, to Nephi Rulon Barlow and Martha Mae Hammon Barlow. She was welcomed to a large and beautiful family. Her elementary and high school education was obtained at the public school district in Colorado City, Arizona. She was a keen mathematician and was always forthright and independent in her expressions.

Through her married life, she has been a mother who helped with the finances. Her experiences included management of a motel and serving as a bookkeeper for construction companies.

She traveled extensively and was widely known in business circles and by extended family.

She is a mother of five children: Sarah, Johnson (Johnny), Yvonne, Pearl and Wendell. She was loved by many in the Merril Jessop family. She was subjected to the critical trauma imposed upon her family during “The 2008 Raid” in Texas when her children were separated from her.

She later experienced another life-changing event when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The large tumor was providentially removed by an eminent neurologist from Mayo Clinic. She experienced the tender follow-up of partial recovery. Loving friends, relatives and children were often by her side. She extended her love and respect to all who assisted her.

“My greatest wish is to let family and friends know that I love them,” she said.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Jacob, and by her dear “Mother Yvonne.”

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the St. George Rehab Center, IHC and all those who spent their time in caring for “Kate.”

