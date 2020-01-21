Grady Clocks In: Making teeth sparkle and shine at Plumb Dental

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It is no secret that going to the dentist can be more than a little intimidating for some, but Dr. William Plumb of Plumb Dental is striving to make the dental experience better, one patient at a time – even if he is that patient.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair dons a pair of latex gloves and a mask and gets to work cleaning and flossing Plumb’s teeth before undergoing his own dental procedure.

“Today is totally unique,” Grady said. “Not only am I getting an implant from one of the best dentists in all of Southern Utah, I’m going to do some work on him.”

Watch Grady learn that flossing is more than just a dance move at Plumb Dental in this episode of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above.

Plumb Dental was established in 2009 when Plumb bought the practice from Dr. Staples who was retiring.

According to Plumb Dental’s website, Plumb is a general dentist with advanced training in cosmetic, implant and sedation dentistry.

Plumb Dental provides a wide array of dental services including general dentistry, dental hygiene, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, same-day crowns, sedation dentistry and more.

Plumb and his staff work to improve their patients’ lives by using the most up-to-date, efficient and safe dental techniques and technology available.

That’s good news for Grady, who didn’t just clock in as a hygienist but also had an implant procedure to replace a tooth that had been pulled.

Will Grady master the art of asking Plumb a question and then putting the toothbrush in his mouth before he can answer? And more importantly, will Plumb ever let Grady near his pearly whites again?

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

Resources

Plumb Dental | Address: 427 W. 100 South | Telephone: 435-673-9606 | Hours of operation: Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

