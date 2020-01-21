June 23, 1931 — January 17, 2020

Alice Lukeski, age 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born June 23, 1931, in Corning, Arkansas to Joseph Arnold and Nellie Shelton Arnold. She married Henry John Lukeski on Dec. 5, 1978, and was sealed to him in the LDS Temple Dec. 10, 1978.

Alice was raised in the South during the Depression. She had 13 brothers and sisters. She learned to work hard when she was very young, and she never stopped. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved attending the Temple. She enjoyed fishing and watching football with Henry. She will be missed by her many friends and family. She loved genealogy and she will be so happy to meet all her family beyond the veil.

She is survived by her sons, Herb Roberts (Valerie), Mark Roberts, Charles Roberts (Deena) and daughters, Wanda Harper and Cheryl Pace. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Lukeski.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. A Viewing will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Mortuary. Interment will take place at St. George Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Salt Lake City Hope Lodge, 375 E. 100 South, 1st Floor, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. Phone Number: 801-493-4700

Arrangement are entrusted to Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.