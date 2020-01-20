Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Sometime in early spring restaurateur Reid Smeltzer plans on opening an upscale restaurant of Bluff Street. Photographed here is his current restaurant - Zion Blues Cafe. Washington City, Utah, date undefined | Photo courtesy Reid Smeltzer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in northern Utah town 

Police investigate after four people were killed and fifth person was injured in a shooting at a Grantsville, Utah, home Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said the victims and the shooter are all related. | Photo by Steve Griffin, The Deseret News via Associated Press, St. George News

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman inside a Utah home, then accompanied a fifth victim to a hospital, where he was arrested, police said Saturday.

Read complete story here.

Mercy Air responds to 3-vehicle crash on SR-18, 2 seriously injured

File photo of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2016 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Both sides of state Route 18 in Central were closed Friday afternoon after a car abruptly slowing down to make a turn caused a chain-reaction collision involving a semitractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Read complete story here.

‘There are potentially hundreds of victims’; Suspect arrested for mail theft following extensive investigation

Stock image taken by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local man was arrested Thursday after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a two-month investigation into multiple mail thefts reported in a number of rural communities across the county, including some packages just before Christmas.

Read complete story here.

Jazzy and bluesy cafe owner planning to rock in new digs on Bluff Street

Sometime in early spring restaurateur Reid Smeltzer plans on opening an upscale restaurant of Bluff Street. Photographed here is his current restaurant – Zion Blues Cafe. Washington City, Utah, date undefined | Photo courtesy Reid Smeltzer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Few restaurants can boast a five-star rating on Yelp with more than 200 reviews and counting, but one local cafe can.

Zion Blues Cafe and Roasting Co. is known for its eclectic menu of coffee and teas, smoothies, salads, gourmet sandwiches and more – served from a modest location on West Red Cliffs Drive in Washington City.

Read complete story here.

Mesquite Gaming prepares for lift-off with Mesquite Balloon Festival 

Hundreds of photo-hungry spectators attend the 2019 ‘Mesquite Balloon Festival’ to watch over 30 balloons take flight over Mesquite, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — The skies of Mesquite will be decorated by dozens of colorful hot air balloons Jan. 24-26 as Mesquite Gaming hosts the ninth annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

