July 21, 1934 — January 17, 2020

Lyle S. Heinz passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Santa Clara, Utah, at the age of 85. Born to William and Bernice Heinz in their Rexburg, Idaho home on July 21, 1934, Lyle quickly tried to keep up with his two older brothers, Don (Marsha) Heinz and Blair (Kay-deceased) and grew to become a competitive young man. He attended Brigham Young University where he played football under Chick Atkinson. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Hawkes, in August 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Lyle served in the Great Lakes Mission in 1955 then returned to his family and finished his education at Utah State University, becoming a seminary teacher and an institute teacher with the church education system for over three decades. He and Helen had five children, one boy and four girls, whom they loved and taught. Helen passed away in 1977 while the family lived in Price, Utah. Lyle courted Nellene Parry Jones after her husband passed away, leaving her to care for their five children, four girls and a little boy. Lyle and Nellene were married in the Manti, Utah Temple in 1978. While blending the two families was a challenge, they made it work with lots of love and patience. Lyle and Nellene eventually served in the Fiji Suva Mission in 1996 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They also served as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple for 10 years and as volunteers in the St. George Temple.

The gospel of Jesus Christ was the focus of Lyle’s life. He was a student of the scriptures and a master teacher, always asking poignant questions that encouraged his students (including his children and grandchildren) to find the answers for themselves. He served in several callings in the church and in various capacities in his career and was sure to be found expounding scriptures and directing all to the Savior Jesus Christ no matter what his calling or position was. He is well known for his beautiful garden. Lyle loved the outdoors — boating, fishing, four-wheeling, hunting and camping — and playing card and board games, often bringing out his competitive nature but always for the enjoyment of being with family.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Nellene Heinz of Santa Clara, Utah; their 10 children: Bruce (Beth) Heinz of Las Vegas Nevada; Cathy (Dan) Hanna of Rexburg, Idaho; Sherry (Robert) Bulloch of Cedar City, Utah; MiChelle Heinz of Cedar City, Utah; Pam (Jim) Russell of Rexburg, Idaho; Lisa (Jae) Potter of Price, Utah; LaNell Denison of Salt Lake City, Utah; Holly (Michael) Smuin of Vernal, Utah; Heidi (Justin) Frandsen of Lehi, Utah; and De (Barb) Jones of Pocatello, Idaho; 39 grandchildren; and 68 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Funeral services will be held in Price, Utah on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 9-10:30 a.m., at Price 7th Ward Chapel, 995 E. 700 North.

Funeral services will also be held in Rexburg, Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior from 10-10:45 a.m., at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st East. Interment will be in the Rexburg, Idaho Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Metcalf Mortuary, St. George, Utah; Mitchell Funeral Home, Price, Utah; and Flamm Funeral Home, Rexburg, Idaho.