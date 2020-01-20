Cedar High students take 1st place in regional FBLA, DECA events

Cedar City High School students pose with certificates after winning the regional Future Business Leaders of America competition, Richfield, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cedar High School FBLA, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Distributive Education Clubs of America clubs are heading to state after taking first place at their respective regional competitions.

A total of 35 Cedar High students attended the FBLA Southern Region competition event at Snow College’s Richfield campus in December. Additionally, more than 30 students participated in the regional DECA competition.

Cedar High business and careers teacher Caleb Swallow, who serves as the FBLA club adviser, said one student, Saffron Stiegmann, missed the bus the morning of the competition but still drove herself to Richfield so she wouldn’t miss the event.

“I drove there and I felt like I gave it my 100% the whole time I was preparing,” Stiegmann said. The senior’s dedication paid off, as she won first place in the Client Service competition and took third in Emerging Business Issues.

“My favorite part of region is hanging out with everyone, getting to meet new people not from our school and cheering everyone on,” Steigmann said.

Students competed in a wide variety of events during the competition, including Website Design, Business Ethics, Global Business, Personal Finance, Sales Presentation, Help Desk and Social Media Campaign.

CHS students taking first place in at least one of their FBLA events for Cedar were Kyli Hobbs, Chelsey McDonald, Shaylee Evans, Tabitha Roach, Christian Ruiz, Trinity Hall, Liberty Boutchyard, Max Workman and Elijah Hubbard.

Additionally, second-place certificates were earned by Kambria Callister, Dallas Roberts, Shaylee Evans, Lainey Larson and Luke Roberts.

Kenzie Ashe, Chelsey McDonald, Kamree Corry, Luke Roberts and Jordan L. Ashe each took third in at least one event.

Meanwhile, in the regional DECA competition, Cedar High students who took first place in at least one event included Caroline Hofeling, Meg Dalley, Sam Shakespear, Conor Childs and McKell Corry. Second-place winners were Caleb Nelson, Max Workman, Markham Hall, Caleb Schofield, Audrey Westwood, Carmen Burns, Ellie Campbell and Caroline Hofeling. Third-place winners were Aubrey Yardley, Harley Workman, Coby Woolsey, Natalie O’Neil and Shaiane Shakespeare.

Club members, including those who placed at region, are now gearing up to participate in state-level competitions. The statewide DECA convention is Feb. 20-21 in Salt Lake City, and the state FBLA convention March 9-11 in Layton.

