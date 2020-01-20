Jared Caplin

December 21, 1997 — January 14, 2020

Jared Seth Caplin, 22, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 21, 1997, in Dallas, Texas to Alan Caplin and Jennifer Stout Caplin.

He was raised in Chiefland, Florida and St. George, Utah and graduated from Desert Hills High School. Jared was an aspiring YouTuber who spread inspiration to everyone he met and heard his story. His goal was to help inspire others through their difficult situations.

“I just want people to be happy, no matter what,” he would humbly say with the brightest smile.

He was a part of and loved by the Call of Duty community, creators and professional gamers. He loved traveling with his father and did so throughout the country to support the COD community. Whether it was riding Tower of Terror or California Screamin’ at Disneyland, or by performing his favorite songs by Justin Bieber at school, he was fearless. He loved music. Especially Justin Bieber’s songs. Other things that he loved were his Heavenly Father, Dr. Pepper, Sour Punch Straws, Reeses, PS4, Pokemon, singing, watching TV, movies, playing Dungeons and Dragons with his best friends, watching the Eagles and the Red Sox play, Basketball, enchiladas, hugs, making silly faces, children, hanging out with friends, and laughing with his siblings and nephews. He loved spending time with the people he loved most and getting to know people that he just met.

He is survived by a loving family: Alan (Dad), Jennifer (Mom), Brittani (Sister), Matthew (Nephew), Kaleb (Brother), Ruth (Sister-in-Law), Miles (Nephew), Tara (Sister) and a whole barrage of friends and people he influenced throughout his life.

A Fundraiser for JCAPisawesome.org (Jared’s non-profit charity) will be held Friday, Jan. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 221 S. River Road, St. George. This is his first charitable event.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Desert Hills Chapel, 675 Desert Hills Dr., St. George, Utah 84790. Viewings will be Friday, Jan. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Desert Hills Chapel, prior to services. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.splisburymortuary.com