Pro-Life Utah announces southwest chapter, hosts first event

ST. GEORGE — Pro-Life Utah announced the founding of a southwest chapter and held its first Southern Utah March for Life event at Dixie State University on Saturday.

The three-hour event featured speakers from across the state, including legislators and city councilmen, public speakers and organization administrators.

State Rep. Travis Seegmiller was one of the speakers at the event preceding the break-off sessions. Seegmiller spoke about the role he plays in drafting, sponsoring and pushing through pro-life legislation in the Utah House of Representatives and what that means for Utah residents.

Seegmiller told St. George News that the organization, including its southern branch, was founded to bring together people of different backgrounds to fight for the rights of unborn children. The organization has been particularly successful in Utah, he said, having accomplished two “monumental legislative feats” in the past year.

Seegmiller co-sponsored what he calls the “most impactful pro-life legislation in recent Utah history,” passing a bill that prevents parents from aborting the child if the only reason was they were diagnosed with Down syndrome. Another law, which Seegmiller also co-sponsored, goes a step further. HB136 prevents doctors from performing an abortion after a fetus reaches 18 weeks gestational age with a few exceptions.

In other states, Seegmiller said, doctors can perform abortions much later in a pregnancy and nationwide, Utah is at the forefront of the debate. The state is one of only a handful of states that go against the Supreme Court’s decision to allow abortions up to 26 weeks gestational age.

Seegmiller said Washington County is the perfect place for the the southwest chapter of Pro-Life Utah’s headquarters because of the “region’s overwhelming commitment to loving and protecting the rights of unborn babies.”

In fact, he said, his constituents living in House District 62 have overwhelmingly asked him to fight for stricter laws on abortion. Based on his core values and the values of his constituents, Seegmiller said he has made fighting for the rights of unborn children his top priority.

“Working to protect unborn babies even more in our state is a pillar of my life’s work,” he said. “The new southwest chapter of Pro-Life Utah will become a great strength and power-for-good in the pro-life efforts in our state.”

In partnership with the organization, Seegmiller is participating as the legislative liaison for the southwest chapter. In fulfilling his role, he will connect organization leaders with resources and opportunities to reach more people based on their interests.

The event also included a donation and diaper drive where participants could bring a box of diapers or a package of wipes, and the donated items were given to Hope Pregnancy Utah, which offers free services to pregnant women in need.

Seegmiller invites those looking to get involved to reach out via Facebook messenger, email at travisdistrict62service@gmail. com, or call or text at 435-236-5118.

