Region 9 girls basketball recap: Cedar, Desert Hills and Pine View each go 2-0 this week

ST. GEORGE — This week’s high school girls basketball results included a pair of decisive wins for the Cedar Reds, who remain undefeated in Region 9. Desert Hills and Pine View also won both of their games this week.

Wednesday’s games

Pine View 53, Dixie 45

The Flyers started off slow, just as they did in their loss to Snow Canyon last week, and were not able to rebound. Read the full article about the game here.

Desert Hills 62, Crimson Cliffs 25

The Thunder had 11 players score on the night in the 62-25 victory over the Mustangs. Brooklyn Winget and Lydia Lindquist both had 7 points each for Crimson Cliffs in the losing effort.

Snow Canyon 57, Hurricane 43

The Warriors outscored Hurricane in every quarter on the way to a 57-43 victory. Snow Canyon hit nine threes on the night with Olivia Harris accounting for five of them and Tylei Jensen adding four.

Harris finished the night with 15 points while Jensen had 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Hurricane had three players in double figures with Brooke Thomas and Haley Chelsey scoring 10 points and Kandalyn Hinton scoring 12 points.

Cedar City 70, Canyon View 29

At Canyon View, the Cedar Reds outgunned their crosstown rivals en route to a decisive victory. After taking a 35-20 lead at halftime, Cedar went on a 22-0 run during the third period to put the game out of reach. Mayci Torgerson led Cedar with 21 points, while Japrix Weaver added 19. Canyon View center Ashlyn Banks led the Falcons with 10 points.

— written by Jeff Richards

Friday’s games

Cedar City 90, Crimson Cliffs 25

At Cedar, the Reds were firing on all offensive cylinders during a rout of the visiting Mustangs. Cedar guard Mayci Torgerson scored 10 of her 16 points during the first quarter, when the Reds opened up a 33-4 lead. Cedar’s lead continued to increase as the game went on, with 11 different players on the roster eventually making it into the scoring column, including at least two who scored their first varsity baskets. Denim Henkel added 14 points for Cedar, while point guard Logann Laws contributed 13 points and seven assists. The Lady Mustangs were paced by Rian Gines, who finished with 8 points.

— written by Jeff Richards

Desert Hills 50, Snow Canyon 38

Two of the top three teams in the region faced off at Desert Hills on Friday with the Thunder getting the win 50-38. Read the full article about the game here.

Dixie 53, Hurricane 45

The Flyers beat the Tigers at home on Friday night 53-45 behind a 24 point performance from Joslyn Bundy. She had 7 threes on the night.

After a 16-point quarter from the Tigers in the third, they were only down one headed into the fourth. The Flyers pulled away late to make it an eight-point win.

Kandalyn Hinton had 23 points and 7 rebounds in the loss for the Tigers.

Hurricane takes on Pine View at home and Cedar on the road next week while Dixie travels to Canyon View and Desert Hills.

Pine View 50, Canyon View 29

At Canyon View, the visiting Pine View Panthers held the Lady Falcons to 11 second-half points as they pulled away for a 21-point victory. Both teams struggled offensively during the first half, with Pine View holding a slim 15-14 lead midway through the second quarter. The Panthers then drained a couple of timely 3-pointers to begin pulling away, taking a 26-18 halftime lead.

“We played great defense the second half, throughout the game, really,” said Pine View head coach Ben Luce.

Junior center Averi Papa led the Panthers with 18 points, while guard Alex Olson added 11. For the Falcons, post players Harlee Nicoll and Ashlyn Banks led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

— written by Jeff Richards

Region 9 standings (as of Jan. 18)

Cedar City 6-0 (12-2) Desert Hills 5-1 (12-1) Snow Canyon 4-2 (10-2) Pine View 4-2 (9-5) Dixie 3-3 (8-5) Hurricane 2-4 (4-10) Canyon View 0-6 (4-10) Crimson Cliffs 0-6 (1-12)

