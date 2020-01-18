Resource center to hold health and wellness fair to aid Southern Utah’s homeless

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Switchpoint Community Resource Center is set to host a health and wellness fair in hope of providing free resources for individuals facing homelessness in Southern Utah.

The fair, held in conjunction with the nationwide point-in-time homeless count, is a free three-day event starting Thursday, Jan. 23, and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The annual point-in-time count helps us do an assessment of the needs of the homeless in our community,” said Switchpoint’s executive director Carol Hollowell, in a press release.

Organizers will provide immediate health aid to individuals and giveaway “basic needs” items inside the Switchpoint campus community room located at 948 N. 1300 West, St. George.

Resources to be offered include blood pressure checks, foot checks, eye exams and blood glucose levels. In addition, items such as coats, sleeping bags, hygiene items, haircuts and food will be given to those in need.

The point-in-time count – administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – counts people experiencing homelessness, and provides crucial data on progress towards federal goals of preventing and ending the problem. The effort involves mobilizing staff and volunteers who canvas the streets and other settings to identify and count people experiencing homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered.

“We use this count to see what the demographics are,” Hollowell said. “The count also allows us to offer as many resources as we can to those experiencing homelessness and identify those at most risk.”

For more information about Switchpoint and to learn ways you can volunteer and help, visit the Switchpoint website or call Morgan Barrick at 435-628-9310, extension 103.

