Burning rubber and hundreds of crowd-wowing wheels at Mesquite Motor Mania; Concludes Sunday

MESQUITE, Nev. — Roaring engines, and screaming wheels, – there is nothing quite like the smell of burning rubber on a brisk winter night.

More than 900 vehicles from all over the United States are on display at the 12th annual “Mesquite Motor Mania” at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino this weekend. The three-day event sponsored by hosted by Mesquite Gaming, owner of CasaBlanca Resort, rumbled into town Friday morning.

The beloved car show has become a family tradition for both attendees and participants and gives away more than 260 total awards, including the top 150 vehicles. Additionally, $15,000 in cash is up for grabs along with drawing prizes including Dignitary Picks, People’s Choice and Crowd Pleasers Award.

Car collectors and their supporters travel across the country, from Oregon to Maine to show off their hard work, and have a little fun along the way. Vintage cars, motorcycles, travel trailers, chrome-blasted Detroit muscle, classic trucks and souped-up street racers are on display. And whether it’s a roaring engine showdown, slow drags, open headers cruising, burn-out competitions, or seeking car parts and accessories, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

In a press release for the event, Christian Adderson, corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming, said the highly-anticipated car show is the first of a series of exciting weekend events at the resort this year.

Next weekend, the skies above the CasaBlanca Resort will be filled with a splendor of color at the 9th annual Mesquite Balloon Festival.

“We’re excited for car aficionados to return and show off their award-winning vehicles,” Adderson said.

The classic car show is free to the public and opens Sunday at 8 a.m., with an awards presentation beginning at 1 p.m. Here is a short photo gallery of the weekend’s action:

