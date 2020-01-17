Snow Canyon little league softball boundaries expanded ahead of 2020 season

West (Snow Canyon) players and coaches pose with championship banner after winning the Junior League Softball World Series championship game, Kirkland, Washington, Aug. 4, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Nate Staheli, St. George News, File Photo

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon little league softball program got some exciting news after Dixie little league decided not to have a softball program this season. Snow Canyon’s little league softball boundaries have officially been expanded.

Their boundaries now include the following schools:

Elementary schools : Arrowhead, Santa Clara, Red Mountain, Paradise Canyon, Coral Cliffs, Sunset, Diamond Valley, Legacy, Heritage, Bloomington and Bloomington Hills.

Intermediate Schools : Lava Ridge and Tonaquint.

Middle Schools : Snow Canyon, Dixie and Desert Hills.

The new boundary expansion only applies to the softball program and not the entire little league.

“It potentially can be big,” little league vice president Spencer Beck said. “The last couple of years Dixie hasn’t been able to put together a program, so it’s left a lot of girls out there without little league softball experience.”

Snow Canyon little league offers something the club ball scene doesn’t necessarily have, which is the ability to learn and have fun playing the game of softball, he said.

“With the club ball mentality with baseball and softball, once you get on a team it’s hard for girls just to learn softball, play in a league that they can enjoy and not get too stressed about,” Ricks said. “It’s more of a learning league where kids are learning how to play softball, which is huge.”

Ricks said the program is run by great volunteers and coaches with a good environment and atmosphere. All of their games are played at Gubler Park which takes the travel out of club softball and keeps the games local.

Registration for the league ends Feb. 15. For more information or to register, visit their website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.