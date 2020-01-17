Region 9 boys basketball recap: Dixie still undefeated, Cedar sweeps week, and four-way tie for third place

ST. GEORGE — With the midway point of the region season approaching, Dixie has jumped out as the leader of the pack with a 6-0 record. Cedar is in second place while a large cluster of teams remains in the middle of the standings. Pine View got a much-needed win against Canyon View to snap their losing streak and Mason Chase went off against Desert Hills on Thursday.

Tuesday’s games

Cedar 84, Canyon View 63

The Reds defeated their cross town rival Falcons on Tuesday 84-63. Read the full story about the game here.

Dixie 45, Pine View 43

The Flyers were able to pull out the win over Pine View after being down seven with less than a minute and a half remaining in overtime. Read the full story about the game here.

Hurricane 44, Snow Canyon 41

Hurricane jumped out to a 12 point lead at the half but the Warriors were able to chip away to make it a close game till the buzzer sounded.

Bryce Thomas led all scorers with 16 points for the Tigers while Derek Langston added 10 points. For the Warriors, big man Lyman Simmons had 10 points and six rebounds which were both team highs. Senior Cole Warner was next in scoring for the Warriors with nine points.

Crimson Cliffs 59, Desert Hills 52

The Mustangs faced off against Desert Hills, their closest opponent, on Tuesday on the road. The game remained close through the first quarter with the score being tied at 27-27 going into the locker room at halftime.

Crimson was able to outscore the Thunder in the second half to secure the victory. Jacob Nielsen had 18 points for the Mustangs with Desert Hills Trei Rockhill chipping in 15 points to get the win.

Desert Hills had three players score in double figures with Mason Chase at 20 points, Peyton Holmes had 13 points and Keegan Munson also had 13 points.

Thursday’s games

Cedar 75, Crimson Cliffs 54

Cedar traveled to Crimson Cliffs on Thursday and was able to get their second win of the week against the Mustangs. Read the full article about the game here.

Pine View 66, Canyon View 41

The Panthers snapped their three-game region losing streak with a 25 point win against Canyon View. Pine View was up by 11 after the first quarter and outscored the Falcons in every quarter to get the win in blowout fashion.

Taiven Shepard and Jared Koller had 18 and 16 points respectively on the night.

Next up for the Falcons, they host Crimson Cliffs on Tuesday and then travel to top-ranked Dixie on Thursday. The Panthers host Hurricane to start the week then travel to Desert Hills on Thursday.

Desert Hills 68, Snow Canyon 56

After a tough loss to Crimson Cliffs, the Thunder bounced back to get the win against Snow Canyon on Thursday. Desert Hills controlled the game, winning by double digits and outscoring the Warriors in three of the four quarters.

The big performance on the night came from Mason Chase, who scored 30 points. Keegan Munson added a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lyman Simmons and Walker Morrison both had 17 points for the Warriors.

Desert Hills has a tough week ahead of them with Dixie on the road and Pine View at home while Snow Canyon plays Cedar and Crimson Cliffs at home.

Dixie 68, Hurricane 59

Hurricane played the top-ranked Flyers at home on Thursday but the Tigers were unable to get the victory, losing 68-59.

The Tigers did come out with some energy, leading Dixie by four after the first quarter. However, Dixie’s offense found its rhythm in the second and third quarter which pushed their lead to nine going into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers controlled the fourth quarter to get the road win. Isaac Finlinson had an efficient 19 points on eight shots while Noah Lemke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Thomas led all scorers with 22 points, TJ Minor had 13 points and Dax Dayley had 10 points for the Tigers.

Hurricane plays on the road against Pine View on Tuesday, then they host Cedar on Thursday. The Flyers play back-to-back home games next week against Desert Hills and Canyon View.

Region 9 boys basketball standings

Dixie: 6-0 Cedar: 4-2 Pine View: 3-3 Crimson Cliffs: 3-3 Hurricane: 3-3 Desert Hills: 3-3 Snow Canyon: 2-4 Canyon View: 0-6

