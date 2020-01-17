Firefighters respond to structure fire at mobile home, rescue 2 dogs

Cedar City Fire Department responds to a small structure fire in a mobile home, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Fire Department responded to a small structure fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home at 465 N. 800 West at approximately 7:45 a.m. on a chilly morning with fresh snow on the ground.

Fire Marshall Mike Shurtz told Cedar City News that two fire engines responded to the scene at Mammoth Mobile Estates. A Gold Cross Ambulance was also on standby.

“We had two engines respond and our squad,” Shurtz said. “They had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. It was a pretty small fire, just in the kitchen area of this mobile home.”

Only two dogs were in the mobile home at the time of the fire and were taken in by neighbors. No residents were in the home, and no injuries occurred.

“We saved two dogs,” Shurtz said. “So that’s a win.”

Officials are still trying to get ahold of the homeowner, and Shurtz speculated that she will not be able to stay in her home due to smoke damage.

“We want to get a hold of her and make sure that she’s taken care of as well,” he said. “There was enough heavy smoke damage and damage to that kitchen that I do think that she will be displaced, so we’ll looking probably to the Red Cross to provide some assistance there.”

Shurtz said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“It looked like the origin was in the kitchen, near the stove,” he said. “As far as a definitive cause, I don’t have one, but (there was) pretty heavy smoke damage throughout the home.”

