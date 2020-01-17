January 10, 2020

Harry Richard Call, 79, passed away Jan. 10, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He was born in Taney County Missouri, to Harry Nolan Call and Delcie Mae Jones. Richard leaves behind his spouse, Jovita Corine; daughter, Clara, her children: David, Doug and Anna; daughter Sara (Wade) and children: Emily and Wade.

Beloved by all he met, and fondly known by his youngest daughter as the Bronze Giant, this gentle, kind, patient and loving soul lived an extraordinary life to the fullest, never being held down by the impediment that fell upon him when he was 16 years old.

At the young age of 16, while playing at the American River with his friends, a faithful dive into shallow water would forever change his life. Hitting his head on the sand bottom, 6 foot 2 inch tall Richard crushed his vertebrae, leaving him a quadriplegic. Richard would spend the next 63 years in a wheelchair, but that accident was only the beginning of his life. Doctors had said Richard wouldn’t live until 20 but he defied all odds and with the care of his mother, Delcie and then his wife, Corine, he excelled. During a hospitalization stay where he was overcoming pneumonia, he met a beautiful nurse, whom he fell in love with, who became his wife of 46 years. Together, they adopted two daughters, who brought so much joy into their lives.

Richard taught History and Economics at both California State University, Sacramento and the community college, American River College, for 46 years. He was able to be there for the births of his five grandchildren and loved spending as much time with them as he possibly could. He loved to spend time outside in the sunshine and in his garden where he grew many different vegetables and fruits. One of his many joys was being able to share the harvest of his many fruit trees. He never waited to express his love to his family and even on the last day wanted each and every person his life to know that he loved them very much, and wanted to thank them for all the many years of friendship that they shared.

Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Snow Canyon 11th Ward Chapel, 1625 Lava Flow Drive, St. George, Utah. A closed casket visitation will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all those who have sent messages of love and support during this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435.673.4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings, please visit our website: www.metcalfmortuary.com