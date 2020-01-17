Driver transported following T-bone crash in Washington Fields

Washington CIty Police officers are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Dam Road and Wasignton Field Road, Washington CIty, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News.

WASHINGTON CITY — A T-bone crash triggered by a driver running a red light in Washington Fields sent one motorist to the hospital Friday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Fields Road and Washington Dam Road involving a red minivan and a red Nissan passenger car.

The man and single-occupant in the Nissan reported upper body and neck pain and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, while the three occupants of the minivan, including a child, were uninjured in the crash, Washington City Police Lt. Cory Klotz said.

The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision, but officers arrived to discover the Nissan was struck on the driver’s side panel of the vehicle.

At the time of the crash, the Nissan was stopped at the light on Washington Dam Road. Just as the light turned green, he pulled out into the intersection to turn left and was struck by the minivan heading north on Washington Fields Road. Klotz said the minivan struck the vehicle after the driver continued through the intersection on a red light.

The impact caused moderate damage to the front of the minivan while the Nissan was heavily damaged and was subsequently towed from the roadway. The minivan remained operable.

The factors present when the crash occurred were corroborated by a witnesses who pulled over immediately after the crash and spoke to police at the scene, Klotz said.

All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash, and traffic was impacted for about 40 minutes. Klotz said the driver of the minivan was later cited by police.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.