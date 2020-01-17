Second time is the charm for 2020 ‘Dixie’s Got Talent’ winners

ST. GEORGE — The 10th finale of “Dixie’s Got Talent” had brothers and sisters, mothers and daughters and dance crews take the stage Thursday night and included performers as old as 84 years old and those just a little older than 8.
But the winners Thursday night at Dixie State’s Cox Auditorium ended up being those who didn’t give up on their talent, even if they had already tried and failed to win the competition.
Connor Lee was a finalist in 2015 for the annual talent competition as part of a tap duo. He didn’t dance his way to fame that night, but he didn’t dance his way to victory this year either – he sang his way to victory.
The high notes of Lee’s performance of Giacomo Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma” were only eclipsed by one of the loudest ovations of the night. And in the end, the audience and judges selected Lee as the top adult performer of the night. Not bad for a tap dancer converted into an opera singer.
“It was a big transformation, but I fell in love with it,” Lee said. “It’s such a personal art form. There’s not one right way to opera.”
But for Lee, it didn’t go right at first. He went to St. George’s Lisa Seegmiller Studios, where 2016 youth winner Marlie Root also trained. Lee said Seegmiller, who won a Tony Award in 2003 for performing Puccini’s “La bohème,” was not impressed.
“I was the least likely opera singer. She said I was really bad,” Lee said. But now, he’s good enough to not only have won Dixie’s Got Talent but got to spend last summer in an opera program in Verona, Italy, and got a callback to join the master’s program at the Boston Conservatory in a few weeks.
Lee, who has also performed with the St. George Musical Theater, was one of 10 acts in the adult category, along with 10 youth performances by those 17 or under. Half of each contestant’s final score was from a seven-judge panel, and half was determined by a vote of the audience through their cell phones and a six-digit number that could only be used once in their program.
The youth winner was also a second-time Dixie’s Got Talent finalist.
Shayli Fuller was part of the 2018 finale, using Andra Day’s hit “Rise Up” to reach it. Two years later, the 16-year-old Tuacahn High School for the Arts student moved the song to the finale. Her multitasking singing while navigating the ivories of a grand piano won over the judges and crowd.
For winning their categories, Lee and Fuller each won $500 and also will be offered a travel stipend if they want to audition for “America’s Got Talent.” The runners-up received $250.
Drue Allred, who was also a finalist in the 2017 Dixie’s Got Talent final, earned runner-up in the youth division by making a violin rock with an AC/DC, White Stripes arrangement.
Adult runner-up Amy Butts had the most unique performance of the night, performing an aerial dance about 30 feet above the stage, drawing gasps and shrieks from the crowd. As they peered up, what the audience didn’t know was that the higher Butts was, the more comfortable she became in her performance.
“I have more clearance for my drop,” the 23-year-old Dixie State dental student said. “The higher I go, the safer I feel.”
Check below for video highlights from each of the performances at the 2020 Dixie’s Got Talent Finale, followed by a photo gallery. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
The granddaughters of Dixie's Got Talent contestant Bill Cunningham show their support at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The audience fills Dixie State's Cox Auditorium for the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Just two weeks after competing in the Miss America pagent, Miss Utah Dexonna Talbot was one seven judges for the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Mya Crowther sings Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Michael Mullins sings "Let Me Love You" by Mario at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestants Raccer Barton and Sidney Draper dance across the stage at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Joseph Acosta shows his Tom Jones moves while performing "It's Not Unusual" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestants Lillian Breeze Manning and Alex Muno take on Celine Dion and Andrea Bocceli's "The Prayer" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Vladimir Simillien perfoms his own dub step arrangement at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Shayli Fuller sings "Rise Up" by Andra Day"Girl at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestants Fateful Replay perform an acoustic of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The pride of Pine View High School, youth dance troupe PitCrew, shows off their moves at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The pride of Pine View High School, youth dance troupe PitCrew, shows off their moves at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Connor Lee belts out Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Connor Lee belts out Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Parlee Stout stands atop a school desk to sing "Naughty" from "Matilda" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Corrine Clayton sings "Speechless" from "Aladdin," while daughter Skye Amanda Clayton signs it at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Scott Staheli performs a guitair selection from "Coco" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Bill Cunningham, at 84 the oldest-ever contestant, says "I've Got the World on a String" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestants (from left) Lauryn Brinkerhoff, Aspen McIlrath and Halle Brinkerhoff take Simon and Garfunkel "Home" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Amy Butts performs an aerial dance high above the stage at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Amy Butts performs an aerial dance high above the stage at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant AShlyn Wagner does a Michael Jackson medley on her violin at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
The Vandermyde brothers, Zach and Ashton, sing "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Drue Allred does an AC/DC and White Stripes medley at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult contestant Kaitlin Syrett "Wants to Dance with Somebody" at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Miss Dixie State 2020 Morgan Olson, who emceed the event, lays out the audience voting rules at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Drue Allred receives her youth runner-up prize at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Amy Butts receives her adult runner-up prize at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth winner Shayli Fuller and runner-up Drue Allred exchange smiles at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Adult winner Connor Lee receives the spoils of his victory at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Youth contestant Shayli Fuller at the 2020 finale of Dixie's Got Talent at Cox Auditorium in St. George, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News
Dixie's Got Talent 2020 adult winner Connor Lee, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie's Got Talent, St. George News
Dixie's Got Talent 2020 youth winner Shayli Fuller, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie's Got Talent, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.