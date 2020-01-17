Aly Sarah Jenkins

July 8, 1989 — January 14, 2020

She came into this world on July 8, 1989, a week overdue, but worth the wait. Who knew that this wee little girl would turn our world upside down in a wonderous way. The name on the birth certificate read “Alyssa Sarah Jenkins,” but mom knew she would always be called Aly. It was just fitting. Her dad quickly came on board. This girl! This girl! Oh, words on paper are insufficient but need to be written. Aly was just a great human. A kind soul down to the core of her heart and all the way to down to her toes. Kind. Kind. Kind. Giving others the benefit of the doubt. Compassion for humanity and their struggles. Great empathy. Why? Because she struggled. She was vulnerable. Courageous without a medal to acknowledge it. To be in her presence was to experience her quiet strength.

Aly didn’t care about accomplishments, awards or acknowledgments; though she was a gifted, talented, hard-working artist. She worked with oils, charcoal and pencil and used these to create her love for portraits; seeing beyond the physical features and capturing their essence. Call it talent. Call it hard work. But there was definitely insight. Her love of art continued with leather work, woodwork, jewelry and primitive skills. Nothing better than a homemade gift from Aly.

Aly loved nature. It quieted her mind and soul and brought peace to her heart. It was not just an escape but a refuge from the busyness of life. She crossed streams and made fire, Indian style, with a bow and drill. The fire was calming. It was light. It was a place to gather, to be still and to share. She hiked mountains. Loved the aspen trees, wildflowers and the smell of the ponderosa pine. It spoke to her soul and she found great beauty and solace always in the sacred place called “nature.” It was home to her.

Aly also had a goofy, fun-loving side. She liked games — pickle ball, tennis and ping pong – and traversing trails. And turning up the music loud to dance around the kitchen. It was spontaneous. And laughing until you couldn’t speak – well that was just pure magic.

Family – her greatest love on this journey we called life. Her parents, sister, brother-in-law, two nieces and two nephews were her JOY and whom she chose to share her time with. And they were more than family, they were best friends. We shall dearly miss the hugs. The talks. The walks. And just her way of being. She completed us. We are now left with emptiness and heartbreak.

Aly was born in Payson, Utah. She was residing at home with her parents at the time of her death on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. She passed away from a car accident.

Aly graduated with a BA from Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah in Illustration Art. Her love of adventure and nature led her to working and walking at The Anasazi Foundation in Mesa, Arizona. She walked the trails with so many good people whom she loved. She was currently teaching art to young children and working for her Dad.

Aly is survived by her parents, Bruce and Shari of Santa Clara, Utah; her sister, Jami (Tyne) Seegmiller of St. George, Utah; and her nieces and nephews: Grace, Hudson, Faith and Hank. These “little ones” taught her about living in the present moment. She is also survived by her grandmother, Darlene Jenkins Marshall; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and cherished friends.

If Aly could leave behind a message for us it would be to love fiercely, forgive often and hug more. Live in the moment, for the moment is all you have. Be vulnerable. Connect with humanity. Share your struggles. Your fears are just fears – not truths. Never give up. And you are loved more than you know. You are enough just as you are today. And lastly, go take a hike or walk this week. Enjoy a sunset. Really see it. She will walk the road with you.

“The point of life’s walk is not where or how far I move my feet but how I am moved in my heart.”

A celebration of Aly’s life will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Santa Clara 14th Ward Chapel, 630 Riesling Avenue, Santa Clara, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah and on Tuesday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Santa Clara 14th Ward. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.