Weather advisories include snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph for portions of Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and hazardous weather outlook for portions of west-central and southern Utah.

The wind advisory goes into effect Thursday at 3 p.m. and will last until Friday morning at 9 a.m. It includes the cities of Cedar City, Fillmore and Delta. According to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office, south winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Strong cross winds are expected along west to east travel routes, becoming potentially hazardous to those operating high profile vehicles or those towing trailers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Wind sensitive operations will be affected.

A hazardous weather outlook in effect for the western two-thirds of the state is predicting widespread snow late Thursday night into Friday morning, tapering off into the afternoon. The NWS is forecasting up to 2 inches of snow by Friday morning for Cedar City, which could be subject to drifting as a result of the high winds. In St. George, there is a 50% chance of precipitation Thursday night, with a possibility of snow after 8 a.m. Friday.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

