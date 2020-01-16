Lorraine Leatherbury

January 8, 1929 — January 9, 2020

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away Jan. 9, 2020.

Lorraine (Rainy) Leatherbury was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Jan. 8, 1929, to Junus and Margret Harrow. She married Paul Strong Leatherbury on Sept. 1, 1962, in Elko, Nevada.

Lorraine (Rainy) was raised in Holladay, Utah and rode her horse daily. Rainy had a great love for her Arabian horses, the outdoors, and travel, enjoying all the entirety of her life. An avid golfer, entertainer, always laughing, and seeing the brighter side of life for herself and for those around her. Rainy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, teaching love, and compassion to family and friends.

Rainy’s outlook was to stay positive, be full of love, and live life to the fullest.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children: Marilyn Banning of Sandy, Utah and Paul K. Leatherbury of St. George, Utah; grandchildren: Joe, Heather, Nick (Ivan), Ashlie, Alessia, Kylee, Paul III and 12 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to the staff and residents at Red Cliffs Health and Rehab, and Zion’s Way Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care, love, and friendships our mother received while spending time with them.

A Memorial service will follow at a later date.

