May 5, 1927 — January 13, 2020

Arda F. Pollock, 92, passed on Jan. 13, 2020. She was born May 5, 1927, in Paris, Idaho to Henry Fuchs and Ella Lavina Meacham. She graduated from Ogden High School. She married Woodruff B. Pollock and lived in Las Vegas, Nevada most of their married life. They had three children; Dale, Sharon Lorraine and Lynn

She and Woodruff moved to Washington City, Utah in 1975 where they retired. She worked as a cook in schools and a bank luncheteria and the bake shop in St. George. Her and Woodruff worked as Camp Hosts at Red Canyon, Utah then in California, Arizona and Colorado.

Arda loved to paint landscapes and forest scenes which always had trees and water in them. She loved her family and relatives and loved to visit them often. She loved dancing and playing cards and was known as the “Bingo Queen”.

She is survived by her sister; Ruth Hill of Salt Lake City, Utah. Son Dale Pollock (Shauna) of Washington City, Utah, daughter Sharon Lorraine Thomas (Bob) of North Logan, Utah and son Lynn Pollock of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Washington 6th Branch at 600 E. Telegraph, Washington City, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services at the chapel at 1 p.m.

The family wishes to thank all those who loved her through the years.

lieu of flowers send contributions to Winterhaven Mobile Home Park, 1160 Telegraph, Washington City, Utah 84780.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.