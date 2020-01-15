Beaver wins Iron Town Duals wrestling invitational

Wrestlers compete at Iron Town Duals invitational tournament, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 10-11, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Beaver High School was the overall winner at the Iron Town Duals high school wrestling tournament staged at Cedar High School last weekend.

The Beavers’ main varsity squad finished with 481 total team points, while a second team of Beaver High athletes, known as Beaver 2, finished with 293 points, good enough for sixth place overall.

Host team Cedar Reds finished in second place with 392 team points, while Region 9 rival Canyon View placed third with 365 points.

See complete listing of team scores at end of this report.

Canyon View head coach Dallas Lowry told Cedar City News he was impressed with the overall level of competition at the two-day event, during which each team successively competed in eight dual matches.

“It was a battle. I think teams are getting better,” Lowry said after the tournament. “I mean, in our region, everybody’s pretty tight this year.”

Lowry added that the sport of wresting is on an “upswing.”

“More people are wrestling and teams are bigger and stronger than they have been in the past,” he said. “It was just a well-rounded tournament.”

In addition to 2A’s Beaver High, the meet featured the Region 9 4A schools of Canyon View, Cedar and Hurricane; the Nevada schools Cheyenne and Boulder City; and North Sanpete High and Diamond Ranch Academy.

The tournament featured numerous outstanding wrestling performances, including several noteworthy results among Southern Utah athletes.

Beaver’s Hagen Mayer and Cayson Curtis both went 8-0 at 106 pounds, while Seth Armstrong of Hurricane went 6-2 at that weight. Hurricane’s Isaac Blair went 8-0 in the 113-pound bracket.

At 120 pounds, Austyn Ennis of Cedar went undefeated at 8-0, while Douglas Evans of Beaver went 7-1.

At 126 pounds, both Calvin Slack of Canyon View and Garret Barney of Cedar finished 6-2, their only losses coming to Cheyenne’s Isaac Salvador-Agabin and North Sanpete’s Kylan Taylor, who went 8-0 and 7-1 respectively.

Haken Cooper Anderson of Cedar went 8-0 at 132 pounds, with four of his wins coming on pins, three on technical falls and one on a major decision.

At 138 pounds, Brian Evans of Beaver went undefeated at 8-0. Also at 138 pounds, Hurricane’s Tristyn Dennett went 7-1.

Brock Edwards of Beaver and Alex Holligshead of Beaver 2 both went 8-0 at 145 pounds. Cole Lake of Canyon View went 6-2, his only losses being to Edwards and Hollingshead. All eight of Hollingshead’s wins were by pin. Gabriel Lake of Canyon View also finished 6-2 at that same weight.

At 152 pounds, Russel Close of Canyon View went 8-0. Cort Radden of Beaver went 7-1 at 160 pounds.

In the 170-pound bracket, Bryton Robin Langston of Beaver went 7-1, his only loss coming via a second-round pin to Daryl Cowley of Boulder City, who went undefeated.

At 182 pounds, Gavin Carter of Canyon View finished 7-1 at the tournament, his only loss coming to Ladd Cox of Boulder City, who went 8-0.

At 195 pounds, Ben Ellis of Cedar went undefeated at 8-0, with seven of the wins coming by pins. Teammate Payton Murray of Cedar went undefeated at 220 pounds, with five of the eight wins coming by pin and the other three by forfeit.

In the heavyweight bracket (up to 285 pounds), Kyler Boren of Beaver went 8-0, with four pins and four forfeits.

Beaver’s Evans was among an elite group of wrestlers across all six classifications who participated Tuesday night in the annual state all-star duals at Utah Valley University, losing in a close decision to Dillon Dick of Uintah in one of the 132-pound final matchups.

Other Southern Utah wrestlers who made the statewide all-star team that competed Tuesday at UVU included 145-pound Ryker Boyce of Desert Hills, 152-pound Josh Armstrong of Hurricane, 160-pound Clayton Warr of Hurricane and 120-pound Tessa Campbell of Canyon View.

Boyce and Armstrong each defeated opponents from Altamont to win their respective matches, while Warr lost by pin to Jeremy Evans of Viewmont. In the girls event, Campbell lost by major decision to Taci Tapia of Carbon.

The high school wrestling season will be wrapping up over the next few weeks. The 4A divisional championships are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 7-8 at Mountain Crest and Hurricane high schools, with the state 4A tournament taking place Feb. 14-15 at UVU in Orem. Smaller schools will finish their seasons a week earlier, as the 1A/2A calendar is one week ahead of that of the 4A classification.

2020 Iron Town Duals, final team results

Beaver 481 Cedar 392 Canyon View 365 North Sanpete 355 Hurricane 345 Beaver 2 293 Boulder City, Nevada 291 Independent 239 Cheyenne, Nevada 176 Diamond Ranch Academy 110

