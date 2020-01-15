Fire in Hurricane garage displaces residents, guinea pigs

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue units responded to a garage fire Tuesday night that displaced the people currently living there.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on 325 East in Hurricane where a detached garage set in the backyard of the home had caught fire.

“When we got there, the fire was at the back of the building,” Hurricane Valley Fire Battalion Chief Nick Wright said.

The fire was contained inside and likely started in a kitchenette in the back. Due to the fire’s small size, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze rather quickly.

The garage had been converted into a living space where people were residing along with their pet guinea pigs.

Though neither residents or pets were harmed in the fire, they were unable to return to their home that night, Wright said. However, he said he believes they may be able to stay in the main house on the property for now.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the estimated damages have yet to be determined.

