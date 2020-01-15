Jerald T. ‘Jerry’ Messinger

March 13, 1943 — January 12, 2020

On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Jerry Messinger, loving husband and father to six children and three stepchildren, returned home to his Heavenly Father after a long illness. He was 76 years old.

Jerry was born on March 13, 1943, in Los Angeles, California to Joyce (Tolman) and Clyde Messinger. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in accounting, and worked for the Tulare County Auditor’s Office for 32 years as an accountant and assistant controller. Jerry was elected as Auditor-Controller/ Treasurer-Tax Collector and acted as Registrar of Voters. On Sept. 6, 1963, Jerry married Kathleen June Hartkopf and raised six children: Jeff, Christy, Scott, Kevin, Becky and Mark. Kathleen passed away on Aug. 16, 2008. On Aug. 8, 2009 he married Catherine Ann Pitts.

Jerry had a passion for collecting G-scale trains. He loved the outdoors and staying fit and active. He enjoyed spending time with his family and serving the Lord in any capacity. He always wanted to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was called with his wife Catherine to serve as temple workers for the Fresno, California temple. In addition, he served a service mission at the church office building in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; and her children: Leigh Ann (Peter Fein), Camarillo, California; Karen (Chris Caywood), Gig Harbor, Washington; Craig Speirs (Kerry), Portland, Oregon; his children with his late wife Kathleen June: Jeff Messinger (Leigh Ann), Pleasant Grove, Utah, Christy (Dennis Scroggin), Ft. Worth, Texas, Scott Messinger (Kay), Washington, Utah, Kevin (Beth), Washington, Utah, Becky (Kevin Neff), College Place, Washington, and Mark Messinger (Sara), St. George, Utah; grandchildren: Shealie, Kyler, Brielle, Braelyn, Richard, Stephanie, Shelby, Kiersten, Kara, Kyleigh, Kensley, Sam, Maddie, Lexie, Luke, Brookell, Brierra, Bayley, Coby, Andrew, Christian, Hailey, Sarah, Kellen, Steven, Kassidy, Craig Jr.; great-grandchildren: Rylan, Kambrie, Gracelynn, Peyton, Porter, Cade, Aubrey, Owen, and Levi; sisters: Judy Niederkorn of Vacaville, California and her sons Tim and Mike; Jan (Howard Arnold) of Vacaville, Ccalifornia. and their daughter Amy. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen June; parents, Clyde and Joyce Messinger; and grandson, Cooper.

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Crimson Ridge Stake Center, 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Drive.

Graveside services will be held in Visalia, California on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute 12655 SW Beaverdam Road. West Beaverton, Oregon 97005 Attn: In Memory of Jerry Messinger or directly https://cc-tdi.kindful.com/honor-pages-2017/cooper-caywood-1.

