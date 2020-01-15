December 2, 1935 — January 14, 2020

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Beverly Dawn DeMille, slipped peacefully away at her daughter’s home in Cedar City, Utah on January 14, 2020. Mom’s body wore out after 84 years and after Dad died on Oct. 4, 2019, she just wanted to follow him.

She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on Dec. 2, 1935, to Dean and Reva Williams Palmer. She married Gary D. DeMille on Oct. 16, 1954, and later sealed in the St. George Temple on April 21, 1955.

In her growing up years, she was chief caretaker of her younger sister, Madlyne, due to many long absences by their divorced mother. They lived with many extended relatives and are forever thankful for the kindness and care offered to them. It was a hard life, but they had each other and the Lord truly looked out for them.

She met Gary and they fell in love. They made LaVerkin their home and raised five children. However, due to transfers in work, they also enjoyed living in June Lake, California, Sugar City, Idaho, Hibbard, Idaho, Mt. Pleasant, Utah, and finished in LaVerkin, Utah.

Beverly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was honored to serve the Lord in many capacities and with many age groups. She served as RS president three times in her life and worked in Primary, Scouts, Young Womens … wherever the Lord called her. She and Gary served two missions to the Philippines.

She was kind, loving, caring and served people. She especially loved children. She adored her grandkids and great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, etc. Mom was like a kid; She was impulsive, mischievous, fun-loving and adventurous. She loved the outdoors and instilled that in all of us.

She is survived by her sister, Madlyne Bulloch; children: Lorinda (Jerry) Tidwell, Faylynne (Robert) Argyle, Ben (DeAnn), Kenneth (Laurie), Mike (Debra); 27 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Applegate Hospice for their excellent kind, and comforting care of our mom and also of us.

Also to Metcalf Mortuary for all their help and comfort at this time of our lives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the LaVerkin Stake Center, 481 N. Main Street, LaVerkin, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the LaVerkin City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.