TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

January 15, 2020

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | January 17 – January 19

Art                        

Education/enlightenment            

Entertainment                            

Family                            

  • Friday, 3 p.m., through Saturday, 8 p.m. | East Stake Center Open House | Admission: Free | Location: St. George East Stake Presidency, St. George.
  • Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. | STEM Night | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Dog Training Demo In Town Square | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | SUU Women’s March | Admission: Free | Location: SUU, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Foods/vendors/charity        

Music                    

  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Casey of Second Echo with special guest Carmen Stickley | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon | Ben Alder — Organ | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | The Reid Family Band | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.

Nightlife/social                  

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
  • Friday, 6:15 p.m. | Self Love Club Monthly Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Women’s March | Admission: Free | Location: Students United for Reproductive Freedom DSU, 974 E. 100 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Annual Party After the Parties | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Roundup Rodeo, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Multi-stake youth dance | Admission: Free | Location: 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting            

