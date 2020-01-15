TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | January 17 – January 19
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Husqvarna Viking Designer Brilliance Uptown Tote Event | Admission: $25 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400 West, St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Arts to Zion TOUR | Admission: $20-250 | Location: Arts to Zion, Southern Utah.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Duo Gallery Show at the DiFiore Center | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: Difiore Center for the Arts, 35 Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | SUAG “Capturing the Light” Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | History of American Quilting | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $25 | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. | Patchwork Heart | Admission: Various | Location: Mitchells Precision Alignment, 4204 S. River Road, Suite C, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8-9 a.m. | In Support of Veteran Entrepreneurs: Legal Issues | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Small Business Development Center, 510 W. 800 South, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, noon | Midwinter Meetings | Admission: Free | Location: Best Western Plus Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Seminar on IRS Provisions and Asset Protection | Admission: $350 | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 4-8 p.m. | Free Ladies Concealed Carry Permit Class | Admission: Free | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Southern Utah YSA Conference 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Utah YSA 2nd Stake, 441 S. 2200 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Free Mini Grant Workshop on January 18 | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Arts Council, P.O. Box 2655, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Indie Birth Workshop | Admission: Various | Location: Moon Tree Midwifery, 1332 N. 625 West, No. 2, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Evolutionary Dowsing Workshop | Admission: $33 | Location: St. George.
- Sunday, 5-7 p.m. | Etheric •A Ceremony of Sound | Admission: Various | Location: Stone Path Massage & Energy Center, 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Free Movie in LaVerkin Gym-Secret Life of Pets 2 | Admission: Free | Location: 435 N. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Seven Brides for Seven Brothers | Admission: $18-22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | OTC’s Sweet 16 Birthday Show! | Admission: $7 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Mid January 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Madagascar Jr. Musical Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Free Still Alice movie St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 3 p.m., through Saturday, 8 p.m. | East Stake Center Open House | Admission: Free | Location: St. George East Stake Presidency, St. George.
- Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. | STEM Night | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Dog Training Demo In Town Square | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | SUU Women’s March | Admission: Free | Location: SUU, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, noon to 7 p.m. | Clay Con West | Admission: $85-170 | Location: 1836 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | March for Life Utah – Southern Utah Memorial Tribute | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Blood Drive | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1165 W. Silicon Circle, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Keto Reset: Week 1: Intro to Keto & Metabolism Reset | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Sunday, 3-5 p.m. | Cedar City Signing for Utah Tax Referendum | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Casey of Second Echo with special guest Carmen Stickley | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, noon | Ben Alder — Organ | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Live Music – Socratic Trio | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | The Reid Family Band | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Bowl, 146 E. City Center St., St. George.
- Friday, 6:15 p.m. | Self Love Club Monthly Meeting | Admission: Free | Location: Lone Kitten Tattoos, 459 N. 1300 East, Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Women’s March | Admission: Free | Location: Students United for Reproductive Freedom DSU, 974 E. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Annual Party After the Parties | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Roundup Rodeo, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Multi-stake youth dance | Admission: Free | Location: 3202 E. Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Cosmic Bowling Friday & Saturday Nights at Cedar Bowling | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 8 a.m., through Saturday, noon | Winter 4×4 Jamboree | Admission: Various | Location: 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 a.m., through Sunday, 7 p.m. | Stampede’s Winter Warm-up | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | St. George Half Marathon/5k/Kid’s Run 2020 | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m., through Monday, 2 p.m. | Festival Del Sol 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Company, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball vs Sacramento State | Admission: Various | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Ecstatic Dance Consortium | Admission: $7 | Location: St. George.
