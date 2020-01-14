Dixie State basketball roundup: Women sweep road trip while men get the split

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at Dixie State, St. George, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie State basketball teams went on the road Friday and Saturday to take on Metro State Denver and Chadron State. The women’s team won both games, beating a solid MSU Denver team 61-53 and then taking down Chadron 80-73. The men’s team lost a tough one against Metro, 60-57, to start the weekend but bounced back against Chadron State with an 88-68 blowout win.

Women’s basketball

The Trailblazers used a big third quarter to help get the win in Denver. DSU was up 11 going into the fourth quarter, but Metro kept the game close in the fourth. The final score was 61-54 in favor of the Trailblazers, who were led by Madi Loftus’ 21 points.

Chesney Stevens added 12 points and eight rebounds while London Pavlica had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists.

After the close game, DSU traveled to Chadron, Nebraska where they played Chadron State. After a big first half from the Trailblazers, they were up by 10 and they did not look back from there. Dixie State won by a final score of 80-73.

Madi Loftus had another big game, this time hitting six threes and scoring 31 points. London Pavlica also contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.

With two big games on the weekend, Madi Loftus was named the RMAC offensive player of the week. This is the second time Madi has received the award this season.

Men’s basketball (No. 19)

The Dixie State men’s basketball team has fallen down the top 25 Division II rankings as of late, and that fall continued this week. They lost their first game of the road trip against Metro State, 60-57. Dixie was up by seven at halftime but let the lead slip away in the second half. They were outscored by 10 in the second half and Metro State was able to sneak away with a road win.

Jack Pagenkopf led DSU with 16 points while Cameron Chatwin scored 11 points off the bench.

After the loss, the Trailblazers beat Chadron State handily, 88-68. Dixie State was up 21 points at the half and held the lead in the second half. Five Trailblazers scored double-digit points with Dason Youngblood, Andre Wilson and Jacob Nicols leading the charge with 16 points.

The Trailblazers remained in the Division II top 25 this week, coming in at No. 19. They are the only team in the RMAC to be ranked, with New Mexico Highlands receiving votes.

