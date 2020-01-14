Reward offered for information on poaching of two mule deer on Arizona Strip

Written by or for St. George News
January 14, 2020
Buck deer, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of two female mule deer near Colorado City, Arizona.

The deer were found in Game Management Unit 13A, north of Mohave County Highway 237 (Cane Beds Road) in the Cottonwood Canyon area. It is believed they were killed Jan. 5-6, when there was no open hunt for female mule deer.

“Evidence was collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a critical role in finding those responsible,” Wildlife Manager Tim Shurtliff said in a press release. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or visit their website and refer to case #20-000053. Callers can remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case through the Operation Game Thief program.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!