Reward offered for information on poaching of two mule deer on Arizona Strip

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of two female mule deer near Colorado City, Arizona.
The deer were found in Game Management Unit 13A, north of Mohave County Highway 237 (Cane Beds Road) in the Cottonwood Canyon area. It is believed they were killed Jan. 5-6, when there was no open hunt for female mule deer.
“Evidence was collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a critical role in finding those responsible,” Wildlife Manager Tim Shurtliff said in a press release. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.