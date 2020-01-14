Michael Ivin McKean

November 9, 1995 — January 10, 2020

Our son, brother, grandchild and friend, Michael (Mike) Ivin McKean, age 24, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in St. George, Utah on Nov. 9, 1995. He graduated from Dixie High School in 2014. Michael is the son of Bill and Christina Nelson of Washington, Utah and Jesse McKean of Hurricane, Utah.

Michael seemed to always have a passion and talent for anything physical; bodybuilding, hunting, riding motorbikes and mountain biking. He also loved to create music.

Michael had a tender and loving heart. He had a unique and unusual ability to look after his younger brother and sister, even at a very early age. Michael, especially, loved his family adventures in Costa Rica and had a dream of living there one day.

Although in the last few years, Michael lived with the daily struggles of mental illness, he continually sought deeper meaning and purpose. His physical strength was evident by his strong body, but his inner strength was especially evident as he valiantly fought his daily battles. He valued relationships with family and friends more than any possession. He had an ever-growing desire to connect with God. Michael is now free to progress toward having an eternal family, something that he longed for.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Christina Nelson and Jesse McKean; siblings, Jesse McKean, Celeste McKean and Emily Nelson; stepsiblings, Tyler (Maranda) Nelson, Ryan (Linzie) Nelson, Jared (Dasha) Nelson, Meghan Nelson and Kason Nelson. He is preceded in death by his stepsister, Ashlee Nelson and his grandfathers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 3167 E. 1140 South, Washington, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah. Arrangements have been entrusted to Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com