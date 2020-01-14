What’s Going There: Washington County is making progress, one exciting new business at a time

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Downtown St. George and the surrounding areas have seen several new commercial developments breaking ground lately, and whether it’s the culture that comes with a slice of delicious cheesecake or a top spot to perfect your golf swing, there are many new options for Southern Utah residents and visitors alike.

In this episode of “What’s Going There,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate head into town to investigate some of the most anticipated locations preparing to open, including the “pioneer chic” The Advenire hotel, Bluff Street’s Commerce Point Shopping Center and Bloomington Hill’s Desert Hills Plaza.

Watch Tom and Travis tour the most anticipated commercial developments coming to St. George in the media player above.

Are decades of waiting finally over for those patiently hoping for a new water park to be built? Will St. George’s once vibrant rock and roll scene on Bluff Street have a chance at musical revival?

Tom and Travis talk about several new restaurants coming to Commerce Point, the Promenade at Red Cliffs and the Shoppes at Zion, ranging from a Chick-fil-A to a new Vietnamese restaurant.

And it may not be a water park, but Uprise Adventure Park is also still in the works at the mall, with a tentative opening date of March.

Find out from Tom and Travis about the exciting new businesses coming to the area on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.