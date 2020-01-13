Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Hurricane City Police vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, June 7, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Officials arrested a Hurricane man after he led them on a high-speed pursuit Friday, reaching speeds of almost 100 miles per hour on city streets.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — One of Nevada’s most notorious convicted murderers, dubbed a “black widow killer,” was released from prison Friday, 25 years after her millionaire husband’s burned remains were found outside Las Vegas.

ST. GEORGE — Few people other than Vardell Curtis, CEO for the Washington County Board of Realtors, know just how tight the local housing market is.

Curtis addressed a sizable group of his peers during Thursday’s Economic Summit at the Dixie Center.

ST. GEORGE — State prosecutors moved to dismiss a child abuse charge against a former Red Rock Canyon School employee during a resolution hearing Tuesday after months of back-and-forth.

The employee, 38-year-old Gino Euler Sanchez, faced a class A misdemeanor count of child abuse involving physical injury after allegedly punching a student during a riot at the youth treatment facility in April.

ST. GEORGE — Twenty of Southern Utah’s most talented groups and individuals will take the stage at Dixie State University’s Cox Performing Arts Center Thursday as they vie for top honors in the “Dixie’s Got Talent 2020 Finale.” Among them, one of the oldest competitors to ever take the stage in the annual competition.

