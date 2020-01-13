Dove Center logo gets a new look to represent myriad of services for violence victims

Undated stock photo | Photo by Rawpixel, Getty Images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As a way of showing how it has expanded beyond being just a shelter for female victims of domestic violence, the Dove Center has created a new logo to represent what the nonprofit organization brings to the community and its survivors.

According to a press release from the Dove Center, as the organization continues to grow past from what is was nearly 26 years ago —​ a women’s shelter — staff and board members felt the need to elevate the center’s brand.

Board member Jon Bacon said Dove engaged outside services to help develop a logo that would represent the many programs and services the nonprofit provides.

“DOVE has been a pillar in our community, but really somewhat quiet of what they do, the people they help, the services they provide and the benefit they provide to the community,” Bacon said in the press release. “And they were looking ahead saying, ‘We need to do more.’”

Dove encapsulates many different things depending on who you ask, Bacon added. Besides providing safe shelter to survivors fleeing domestic violence, Dove also offers transitional housing, counseling and support groups, hospital and court advocacy, financial empowerment courses, prevention education, a Safe Pets program and much more.

“It’s giving people hope, a way out, a new beginning,” he said, “and that was something we tried to capture in the new logo.”

Board president Ruth Weniger said that Dove’s former logo depicted its shelter and housing services by showing a house icon. With this new logo, it helps represent all services and is reflective of the organization’s new tagline: “Where hope takes flight.”

“We wanted our visual presence to reflect the fact that we have grown in size, capacity and sophistication,” she said.

However, the new logo also pays homage to who Dove is by continuing to use an icon of a dove in flight. No matter how much Dove Center progresses, both Weniger and Bacon agreed that survivors of domestic violence, dating violence and rape/sexual assault will be the focus and reason behind the organization’s decisions.

“It’s all about the survivor,” Bacon said, adding that the new logo is just the beginning of Dove raising the bar of what it will provide to local survivors and the community.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.