Legendary University of Utah gymnastics coach selected as keynote speaker for fundraising gala

Inset photo of former University of Utah gymnastics coach Megan Marsden. Main photo of the 2019 St. George branch of the auction portion of the American Association of University Women's "Night of Inspiration Gala," St. George, Utah, Jan. 25, 2019

ST. GEORGE — The St. George chapter of the American Association of University Women is excited to welcome the public to their annual “Night of Inspiration Gala.”

The yearly gala, which will be held Jan. 25 at the Sunriver Ballroom in St. George, will serve to support the organization in raising funds that provide scholarships, mentorships and STEM camps for girls and women in St. George to prepare for and attend college.

The organization has announced former University of Utah gymnastics coach Megan Marsden as the keynote speaker for this year’s gala.

Throughout her 35-year career at the University of Utah – both as a student-athlete and as a coach – Marsden created a legacy of leadership, including 10 national championships and several all-American awards for her teams, according to information about the gala.

As a former University of Utah gymnast herself, Marsden also earned three individual NCAA titles.

In addition to hearing from Marsden, guests will be treated to fine dining, entertainment, a live and silent auction, and complimentary wine, champagne and Italian soda.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online.

About the St. George branch of the American Association of University Women

Founded in 1981, the mission of the branch is to help advance equity for women and girls in Utah through advocacy and education, according to the branch’s website.

The organization provides intellectually challenging programs for the community, scholarships for local students, and a STEM Camp, named eSMART, for seventh grade girls.

Event details

What: American Association of University Women “Night of Inspiration Gala.”

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Sunriver Ballroom, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.

Cost: $100 per person.

Purchase tickets: Online.

